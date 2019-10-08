Post War, Pumped Up Hrithik Roshan All Set With Krrish 4? Release Period REVEALED!

Hrithik Roshan is back in the Industry’s radar after back to back successes this year in the form of Super 30 and now, War, which is creating some mind-boggling records at the box office. While the actor didn’t even celebrate his winning spree, looks like he’s already gearing up for Krrish 4. In fact, everything is planned starting from going on floors to release date!

Yes, you heard It right! Recently, the actor himself revealed that he had kept Krrish 4 on back foot for a while now, but will sit with his filmmaker dad Rakesh Roshan and finally take it forward. While that was just a week back, if recent reports are to be believed, the pre-production has already begun and the project will most likely go on floors in June next year.

Moreover, the reports further revealed that the Krrish 4 will witness its theatrical release in the latter half of 2021. Are y’all excited?

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan himself recently spoke about the status of the project as he said, “Right after War, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more,” in a conversation with PTI.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the War actor will do another film before he kicks off Krrish 4. There has been numerous speculations around Nitesh Tiwari’s 600 crore film, Ramayana along with Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake that the actor has been associated with. Well, only time will tell which project Hrithik actually picks, but for now, we’re glad about the Krrish 4 developments!

