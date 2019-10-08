Shah Rukh Khan’s Response On Being Asked About What Kind Of Film He Wants To Do Next Is ‘SUPERHIT’

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a break since a long time now, and fans can’t wait to witness him back on the theatre screens! Currently busy with Ted Talks, the actor took to his Twitter to conduct an #AskSRK session with his massive fan base, and it is the answer to his next kind of movie that’s breaking the internet! Here’s all about it.

During the question-answer session, one of the fans asked the Zero actor what is the kind of movie that he would like to do as his next project. To this, SRK known for his wittiness replied, ‘The Hit Kind? Hopefully’.

Check out his tweet below:

The hit kind? Hopefully! https://t.co/25xWfHHZ5N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Well, clearly SRK is a born entertainer!

Furthermore, upon another fan asking him when he’s doing a film with AbRam, the actor came up with another hilarious response as he wrote, “As soon as I get his dates”. Hilarious as it was, Shah Rukh Khan had a quirky response to each and every fan question!

Meanwhile, the actor recently broke silence on next project, and revealed that he will make an announcement soon.

The superstar revealed he’s working on 2-3 scripys while interacting with the media in Mumbai at the launch of Disney-owned Star India network’s second season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat (or New Conversations) along with TED head Chris Anderson, Star India president (Hindi entertainment) Gaurav Banerjee, and Star India managing director Sanjay Gupta.

“I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it’s good because some of them have given me ideas,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

