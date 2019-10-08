Nick Jonas With Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Hindi Film? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all over the headlines for her comeback film The Sky Is Pink and we are not complaining. The actress is seen promoting the film extensively since the past few days and has indulged into many conversations.

While Priyanka Chopra has spilt beans over many things film and personal, now she has spoken about if her husband Nick Jonas will ever feature in a film with her.

Nick Jonas is a full-fledged Bollywood fan and his Instagram posts of grooving on Bollywood songs has proved it time and again. But whether he will follow wifie Priyanka to the Hindi films is a big question.

Recently in interaction with Bollywood Life, Priyanka was asked if Nick will ever work in Hindi films or not. Priyanka said, “ I have no idea, but he will have to learn Hindi first, which is very difficult.” Talking about his fixation with Bollywood songs and his grooving videos, Priyanka added, “That he does anyways, he puts out videos all the time. Like dancing and head banging. I think along with me he fell in love with India. It was the food, the culture, the music that worked. He has full FOMO when I am in India without him.”

Priyanka will be next seen in the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is set to hit the big screen on October 11.

