Evelyn Sharma Says ‘Yes’ To Boyfriend Dr. Tushaan Bindi After A Fairy Tale Proposal

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Main Tera Hero fame Evelyn Sharma got engaged to her long-time beau Dr Tushaan Bhindi. She shared the news on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a picture of Tushaan and her kissing in the middle of the sea on a yacht, she captioned it as, “Yessss!!! ?????”. Tushaan is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur based in Australia. The two have been in a relationship for a year before they got engaged.

According to reports in Bombay Times, Tushaan proposed Evelyn on Harbour Bridge in Sydney in a proper romantic set up. Tushaan had arranged everything according to Evelyn’s taste. He made guitarist play his lady love’s favourite songs and went down on his knees to read a special note to her.

Evelyn who immediately said yes is all blushing and happy as she spoke to Bombay Times. She said, “It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!” While talking about their love story, she added “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am.”

When asked about their wedding date, Evelyn said, “We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together.” So, post-marriage, will she be shifting to Australia? “I would love to shift base to Australia. Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, but we will always have one base in India, too. It is our home after all.”

This was surely a proposal straight out of a fairy tale. Congratulations to the couple.

