Asha Parekh Reveals When She Fainted While Shooting At Around 1 In The Night & How Everything Came To A Halt

Veteran actress Asha Parekh recalled getting infected with typhoid during the shoot of her films ‘Teesri Manzil’ and ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. Despite her illness, she continued to shoot until one day she fainted on the sets.

Asha said: “I was shooting for two different movies at the same time, during those days, I used to shoot for ‘Teesri Manzil’ in the day-time, and at night, for ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. Since I was working round the clock, I got infected with typhoid, however, I still insisted on doing the shoot because a grand set was created for the song.”

Asha Parekh started working at a very early age and legendary director Bimal Roy cast her in his film, ‘Maa’ at the age of 10. Though she got some recognition as a child actor, establishing herself as an actress was not easy and she faced rejections before the 1959 film ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ with Shammi Kapoor.

Later Asha Parekh did movies such as ‘Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai’, ‘Teesri Manzil, ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’, ‘Do Badan’, ‘Kati Patang’, ‘Mere Sanam’, ‘Love in Tokyo’, and so on.

She recently made an appearance at the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ for the special episode of ‘Celebrating Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.’

The 80-year-old actress talked about shooting for a song ‘Kya Janu Sajan’ from the 1967 black and white film ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. However, she revealed that after recovering from her illness, she shot for this song at two different sets.

Asha Parekh continued: “Unfortunately, one day when I was shooting, I fainted around 1 at night and the shoot came to a halt. After that, I was on complete bed rest for approximately 15 to 20 days. And because only the beginning of the song was shot, the rest of the song was later shot at two to three different sets. While the whole film was black & white, we shot this song in colour format. It was beautiful.”

