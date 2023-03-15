Aayush Sharma who had been shooting for his fourth film AS04, has wrapped the Azerbaijan schedule. The actor shared a picture with his co-actor and debutante Sushrii Mishraa announcing the wrap for the film slated for release this year.

Creating a huge interest in the audience across quarters, the actor has been delving into the masses for the masala action entertainer. Scroll below to check out his recent post.

Aayush Sharma opened up about shooting AS04 in the cold weathers of Baku, Azerbaijan saying, “Kadake ke thand mein humne kiya kadak shoot … Three cheers to Team #AS04 … it’s a schedule wrap for us in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿”.

Ever since the announcement of the yet untitled AS04 was made on Aayush Sharma’s birthday last year, the action entertainer has been creating buzz with regular insights into the shoot and schedules of the film. Piquing the interest of the audience with his swagger personality and stylised action in the teaser, Aayush has further elevated the level of action post the critical appreciation and love from audience for his last release Antim: The Final Truth.

Creating waves with not just the engaging content but also the interesting style of announcement, Aayush Sharma has introduced the prevailing pattern of untitled name to films in South Indian Film Industry by opting for his initials along with the chronological number of the film.

Undergoing a remarkable physical transformation to feature washboard abs and toned muscles, Sharma has time and again shared glimpses from his rigorous training for the film. Sustaining injuring during filming the action sequences, the actor has been proving his versatility, dedication and commitment.

Launching debutante Sushrii Mishraa with AS04, Aayush Sharma also roped in veteran South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu for the film.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the yet untitled action entertainer stars Aayush Sharma as the lead and co-stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, AS04 is slated for release in 2023.

