Aryan Khan was hitting the headlines for about a month as he was detained by the NCB on October 2nd. He was later arrested and kept in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on the 3rd of October. Recently Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son were granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The star kid received his bail after being rejected multiple times in court. He along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha we’re granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28th October.

According to recent reports from Republic TV, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night in Arthur Road Jail as the paperwork proceedings for the bail have not been completed yet. It is also mentioned that he will be walking out of jail and going home tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the court shared five-page order that gives details of the conditions laid on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to fulfil the bail criteria. According to the condition, each of the accused shall execute a PR Bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount and they shall not indulge in any similar activities.

The order further states that, all the accused (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha) should attend the NCB every Friday between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to mark their presence. They should refrain from making any statement or sharing anything on social media regarding the proceedings pending before the Special Court.

They cannot leave the country without permission from Special Court and they shall surrender their passports immediately. All the applicants are also ordered to join the investigation whenever called upon before the authorities of NCB, also they can’t delay the trial under any circumstances.

Lastly, if Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha violate any of these terms, NCB shall be permitted to immediately apply to the Special Judge/Court to terminate their bail.

