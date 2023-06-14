Actor Arshad Warsi, who made his OTT debut with the streaming series ‘Asur’, feels that if an actor is getting good work and enjoys his work, one should not be worried about its release platform.

Arshad has been garnering a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released second season of ‘Asur’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the OTT fever grips the audience owing to its accessibility, the actor spoke about the revolution it has brought. Arshad Warsi said: “OTT is a great thing that has happened. It is giving work to a lot of good actors and the audience is getting to see the acting of some very good actors.”

Arshad Warsi further mentioned: “See, films and OTT are two different things altogether and they will always be different. I enjoy cinema and I enjoy OTT as well. If you enjoy your work and you are getting good work to do, I think one should not worry about where the work is getting released.”

Talking about what made him to say yes to ‘Asur‘ for his OTT debut, Arshad Warsi said, “I loved the story. Actually, I loved many things about it. When I heard the idea of the show, I enjoyed it so much because I knew this will surely work with the Indian Audience. I found it interesting and that made me to say yes to it.”

‘Asur 2’ is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and has 8 episodes.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Gets His Dinner Delivered By 7 Men By A Food Delivery Platform After He Asked “Kyun Bhai, Aap Swiggy Se Ho?” Good Marketing Or Clout Chasing?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News