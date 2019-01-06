Arjun Kapoor Takes Horse Riding Lessons For Panipat; Calls It Empowering And Therapeutic

Actor Arjun Kapoor is taking horse riding lessons to prep for his upcoming period drama Panipat and says the process of learning has been therapeutic and empowering.

Arjun on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself on a horse at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here.

“New year, new learnings… so the last whole month of 2018 went in enjoying the company of an animal, mother nature and sunrises… as I gear up to restart shooting for ‘Panipat’ I feel privileged to be able to learn this beautiful art of becoming one with this most glorious animal,” he captioned the image.

He added: “The process of learning has been therapeutic and empowering at the same time. Can’t wait to get back on set with this new childlike excitement for what is my toughest and biggest film yet.”

The 33-year-old star also thanked his teachers at the course for “bearing with me along the way.”

He also shared a photograph of himself petting a horse and captioned it: “She’s a beauty… ‘Panipat’ prep.”

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, “Panipat” also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Hindi litterateur, poet and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for “Panipat”, which will tell the story of what led to the Third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

