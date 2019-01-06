Bumblebee Box Office Collections Day 1 (India): Takes A Slow Start!

Bumblebee Box Office Collections Day 1 (India): This week saw Hollywood release Bumblebee coming in theatres and it has started its journey on a slow note. Other release of Kannada actor Yash, KGF is quite stable at the box office.

Bumblebee is the sixth instalment of the Transformers series. Directed by Travis Knight, the movie stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz and Jason Drucker.

Speaking about the India collections of Bumblebee, it raked in 1.80 crores on its first day. Well, it is a very slow start for a film like this. The numbers might see an upward trend since it is a weekend and plus there are no other major releases at the box office.

Talking about using his imagination during the shoot, Cena said: “For me it was perfect because you get to use your imagination rather than having tons of vision and seeing there’s nothing truly there or like I am acting to an empty space.”

“I kind of chose to go the other way with it and really opened up my imagination by doing voiceover… It was fun,” he said in a video provided exclusively to IANS.

In “Bumblebee”, Cena portrays the role of officer Burns, whom he describes as a protector.

“Burns is a protector and his job is to eliminate threats, and he for all sorts of right reasons views all the Transformers as a threat. His first meeting is very confrontational and going by the information he has, he literally following these things through a path of destruction. So, I understand why he does what he does,” he said.

The actor said the audience will be able to relate to “his journey and his change of perspective throughout.”

A Paramount Pictures movie, “Bumblebee” — a “Transformers” prequel — released in India on Friday via Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Travis Knight is the director.

Cena said Knight “is a wonderful professional and a great human being”.

“He is a wonderfully gifted director. He took a bunch of bold risks… Trying to satisfy fans of the franchise forever yet tell a different story that essentially casts wider family style movie about connection and relationship… Passion is a great word to describe him but he also has preparedness,” he said.

