Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh Come Together For A Cross-Border Drama

While Arjun Kapoor is being showered with praises for his recently released Panipat trailer and Rakul Preet Singh is eyeing for the release of her next Marjaavaan, both are all set to come together for a film. Forming a fresh pair, Arjun and Rakul will be coming together for an untitled cross-border drama.

It is now confirmed that Arjun has signed the Nikkhil Advani film and will be sharing screen with Rakul for the first time. The cross-border drama will be written by Kaashive Nair, Amitosh Nagpal, Anuja Anuja Chauhan.

The film is produced by Nikkhil along with John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. The trio in the past have produced hit films like Satyamev Jayate and Batla House.

While talking about doing the film Arjun said, “I have grown up in a joint family so I understood that it’s the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That’s the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I’m having a blast even during the prep.”

Nikkhil while talking to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror said, “It is a coming-of-age, cross-border love story, beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvie. It will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles and will feature Arjun and Rakul in never-seen-before avatars. We will be locking the title and the release date soon.”

The will be a directorial debut for Kaashive who has assisted Nikhil on films like D-day and also worked on TV serial based on the cross-border conflict titled POW: Band Yudh Ke. The film will be going on floors this month.

