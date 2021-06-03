Arjun Kapoor and his uncle Anil Kapoor were a riot in Mubarakan and they are reuniting after four years! Before you start speculating, it’s for an ad that will see the two engaging in hilarious banter that will leave you in splits. The two are coming together to endorse a meat and sea-food company and it will see them engaging in a game of one-upmanship to cook the best meal.

Arjun Kapoor confirms, “We are uniting for the second time after our last success Mubarakan and we are hoping that our combo will become a talking point again! It is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek ad that will highlight the relationship that I share with my uncle, Anil Kapoor!”

About their funny real-life camaraderie, Arjun Kapoor adds, “We are more friends in real life and we are constantly pulling each other’s leg. This ad captures our real-life banter and that’s what will make it relatable and extremely funny.”

Arjun Kapoor wants directors to sign them on for a film again! He says, “We are a tag team of entertainment, I hope people enjoy us again and filmmakers maybe should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold.”

