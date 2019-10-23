Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Are Painting The Town Red With Their Latest Romantic Pic

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are painting the town the red these days with their romance. Gone are the times when they were trying to hide their relationship. Now they are out in full form and admit their relationship openly. From going out for dates to holidays or doing online PDAs, they are doing everything.

Now recently at Malaika’s birthday bash among all the celebs, Arjun was the highlight. The handsome actor was seen chilling with Malaika and other industry friends at the party and many of their pictures also went viral.

Now, Arjun has posted a bomb of a picture on Instagram in which he is seen planting a kiss on Malaika. The selfie clicked by Malaika seems to be from one of their vacations and both of them look in a romantic mood. Have a look-

The picture has received immense love from the fans as well as their industry friends. Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez commented on the picture and showered their love on the couple.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historic film Panipat which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt along with him. The film based on the Battle of Panipat is slated to release on Dec 6, 2019.

