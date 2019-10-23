Mouni Roy REPLICATES Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty’s Attires For Made In China Promotions!

Mouni Roy is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, Made In China, which is a comedy drama. The movie will witness a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 but what’s currently grabbing our eyeballs are these uncanny resemblances of Mouni’s attires with B’Town Divas.

From Shilpa Shetty’s attire at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s looks, Mouni’s MIC promotional spree is all about inspiration from Bollywood ladies. Don’t believe us? Check out for yourself:

Shilpa Shetty

Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony was one starry affair with Bollywood stars wearing their best attires. One of the highlights was Shilpa Shetty’s white outfit that looked perfect for the occasion. From the white kurti with coloured buttons, sharara pants with embroidery at the bottom to complimenting it with a slicked bun, jhumkas and a clutch, everything was a perfect match for Shetty. Now, this recent Mouni Roy avatar which is just a little low key considering the fact that she was going for promotions is only leaving us confused about the uncanny resemblance! Check out the similarities below:

Janhvi Kapoor

Okay, first of all. Mouni’s designer has to really keep in consideration that you CAN’T take inspiration of various looks from one single event. C’mon we mean, you can do better! Janhvi Kapoor’s frilled dupatta was the highlight point here, and so turned out to be Roy’s with a similar pose!

3: Deepika Padukone

Well, it isn’t the first time that the Naagin stars’ looks have been similar to that of B’Town beauty, Deepika Padukone. This latest saree avatar is just another addition to the list. What’s the most bizarre part is the fact that similar jewellery piece on the neck and the ear have been taken inspiration from too! WHY?

4: Deepika Padukone (Surprise, Surprise)

Another one. This time it was from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding reception where DP donned a glamorous avatar as she wore a deep neck blouse matched with a choker on her neck. Hair slicked back, dupatta on one side – everything that Mouni Roy has been inspired from.

