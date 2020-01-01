Arjun Kapoor Bids An Emotional Goodbye To 2019, Shares Excitement To Shoot His 14th Film

He was being touted as just another star kid when he made his debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. But Arjun Kapoor has certainly come a long way from there. The actor has been a part of some memorable films like 2 States, Gunday and Ki&Ka.

And now, just like us, Arjun Kapoor too has bid goodbye to 2019 with an inspiring and touching post reminiscing his journey in the industry so far. Taking to his social media account, Arjun shared a picture of himself standing tall surrounded by trees. He captioned the image with, “2019 you taught me well… reminded me what a roller coaster life is… I travelled I lived I laughed I cried… I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart… personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade… at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me… today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film.”

For the unversed, Arjun will next be seen alongside Rakul Preet in a yet-untitled project. The Mubarakaan actor further wrote in his post, “Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it… I say this to anyone reading this right now… never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy… there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling… when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling.”

He finally concluded the post with New Year wishes for all his fans urging each one to follow their dreams.

On the professional front, Arjun saw 2 releases this year with India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. However, both the films failed to impress the audiences and did not rack much cash at the box office either.

