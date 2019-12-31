2019 Box Office: Avengers: Endgame Creates HISTORY, Hollywood Contributes 20% To The 4000 Crores Of Top 25 Films

2019 is coming to an end and let us take you to a ride down the memory lane with the box office report card of the year. From Avengers: Endgame to Pati Patni Aur Woh, we have jotted down the top 25 films of 2019. This also includes Hollywood & South movies as well.
When you go by the list there is the major fact to realise that in the history for the first time it’s a Hollywood movie that has topped the list of highest collecting movies any year at the box office. Hrithik Roshan’s War (318 crores) is the only Bollywood movie that has entered the 300-crore-club sharing the podium with Avengers: Endgame.
Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (278.24 crores), Uri: The Surgical Strike ( 244.06 crores), Bharat (209.36 crores), Housefull 4 (206.00 crores) and Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) are the members of the 200-crore-club in the table.
Take a look at the top 25 earning movies of 2019:
Avengers: Endgame – 365.50 crores
War – 318 Crores
Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores
Uri: The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores
Bharat – 209.36 crores
Housefull 4 – 206.00 crores
Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores
Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores
Kesari – 153 crores
Chhichhore – 150.36 crores
The Lion King – 150.09 crores
Gully Boy – 149.31 crores
Saaho – 149 crores
Super 30 – 146.10 crores
Dream Girl – 139.70 crores
Dabangg 3 – 138.55 crores
Bala – 116.38 crores
De De Pyaar De – 102.40 crores
Batla House – 97.18 crores
Luka Chuppi – 95.15 crores
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 94.92 crores
Badla – 88.02 crores
Spiderman: Far From Home – 85.70 crores
Pati Patni Aur Woh – 84.56 crores
Captain Marvel – 84.20 crores
Total: 4000 crores
Bollywood Total: 3314.50 crores (79 %)
Hollywood Total: 685.50 crores (21%)
If we go by the list, we see Hollywood contributes 21% to the total of 4000 crores earned accumulated by the top 25 movies. This is a huge number and shows how Hollywood is really on a rise in India.
