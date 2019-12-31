2019 Box Office: Avengers: Endgame Creates HISTORY, Hollywood Contributes 20% To The 4000 Crores Of Top 25 Films

2019 is coming to an end and let us take you to a ride down the memory lane with the box office report card of the year. From Avengers: Endgame to Pati Patni Aur Woh, we have jotted down the top 25 films of 2019. This also includes Hollywood & South movies as well.

When you go by the list there is the major fact to realise that in the history for the first time it’s a Hollywood movie that has topped the list of highest collecting movies any year at the box office. Hrithik Roshan’s War (318 crores) is the only Bollywood movie that has entered the 300-crore-club sharing the podium with Avengers: Endgame.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (278.24 crores), Uri: The Surgical Strike ( 244.06 crores), Bharat (209.36 crores), Housefull 4 (206.00 crores) and Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) are the members of the 200-crore-club in the table.

Take a look at the top 25 earning movies of 2019:

Avengers: Endgame – 365.50 crores

War – 318 Crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores

Bharat – 209.36 crores

Housefull 4 – 206.00 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores

Kesari – 153 crores

Chhichhore – 150.36 crores

The Lion King – 150.09 crores

Gully Boy – 149.31 crores

Saaho – 149 crores

Super 30 – 146.10 crores

Dream Girl – 139.70 crores

Dabangg 3 – 138.55 crores

Bala – 116.38 crores

De De Pyaar De – 102.40 crores

Batla House – 97.18 crores

Luka Chuppi – 95.15 crores

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 94.92 crores

Badla – 88.02 crores

Spiderman: Far From Home – 85.70 crores

Pati Patni Aur Woh – 84.56 crores

Captain Marvel – 84.20 crores

Total: 4000 crores

Bollywood Total: 3314.50 crores (79 %)

Hollywood Total: 685.50 crores (21%)

If we go by the list, we see Hollywood contributes 21% to the total of 4000 crores earned accumulated by the top 25 movies. This is a huge number and shows how Hollywood is really on a rise in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!