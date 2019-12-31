Good Newwz Box Office: Will This Akshay Kumar’s Comic Caper Go Past The 175 Crore Mark?

Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz is enjoying a rollicking run at the ticket windows and featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the movie is being lauded for its humours and emotional quotient as well.

What’s more commendable is that Good Newwz has fared extremely well on its Monday by adding 13.41 crores. The grand total of the movie now stands at 78.40 crores and interestingly, the numbers of first Monday are highly impressive when compared with Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing movies including Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), 2.0 (188 crores – Hindi) and Kesari (153 crores). Here Housefull 4 is an exception, as it enjoyed a holiday benefit on its first Monday.

Now, from here on it will be interesting to see if Good Newwz manages to touch the 175 crore mark with a kind of hold it is enjoying.

Let’s take a look at the trending of Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers on first Monday:

Housefull 4

Day 1- 19.08 crores

Day 2- 18.81 crores

Day 3- 15.33 crores

Day 4- 34.56 crores (holiday)

Mission Mangal (4 day extended weekend)

Day 1- 29.16 crores (Thursday)

Day 2- 17.28 crores (Friday)

Day 3- 23.58 crores (Saturday)

Day 4- 27.54 crores (Sunday)

Day 5- 8.91 crores (Monday)

2.0 (Hindi) (4 day extended weekend)

Day 1- 20.25 crores (Thursday)

Day 2- 18 crores (Friday)

Day 3- 25 crores (Saturday)

Day 4- 34 crores (Sunday)

Day 5- 13.75 crores (Monday)

Kesari (4 day extended weekend)

Day 1- 21.06 crores (Thursday)

Day 2- 16.70 crores (Friday)

Day 3- 18.75 crores (Saturday)

Day 4- 21.51 crores (Sunday)

Day 5- 8.25 crores (Monday)

Good Newwz

Day 1- 17.56 crores

Day 2- 21.78 crores

Day 3- 25.65 crores

Day 4- 13 crores*

We can clearly see that, Good Newwz is trending much better than Kesari, Mission Mangal on its first Monday and is on the similar lines of 2.0 (Hindi). Out those aforementioned movies, except Kesari, both the biggies crossed the 175 crore barrier. Also, the reports are highly positive for Good Newwz for today, as far as morning occupancy is concerned.

While the factors like word-of-mouth, trending are working in the favour of the movie, the competition from Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will affect tremendously on Good Newwz’s shelf life. So, as of now, it stands interesting to see whether it will touch the 175 crore mark at the box office.

What do you think, will Good Newwz be able to touch the 175 crore mark at the box office?

