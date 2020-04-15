Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor Turn Lisa, Bart From The Simpsons & You Just Can’t Miss This!

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are trying their best to keep the fans entertained through social media. And the most active amongst them is actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently he has shared an animated version of himself with sister Anshula Kapoor on Instagram.

In the picture, Arjun and Anshula can be seen in characters from the famous cartoon series ‘The Simpsons’, which is an acclaimed American sitcom revolving around the lives of the Simpsons family. Arjun revealed that he can’t wait for the new season.

Arjun took to Instagram to share a picture with her sister Anshula. In the picture, we can see Arjun and Anshula looking goofy in the Simpsons avatar. Sharing it with his fans, he wrote, “She’s the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart 🤦🏽‍♂️😜 The resemblance is uncanny though… @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing, The Simpsons just keep getting better !!! Can’t wait to binge-watch the new season…”.

Meanwhile, the actor has been raising awareness about the pandemic and requesting his fans to stay home and follow the government’s orders. Apart from that, he has been urging all to not abandon their pets amid the ongoing pandemic.

On the professional front, Arjun will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The trailer was released recently and received a lot of appreciation and the film was supposed to release on March 20th. But due to the lockdown, the film’s release got postponed. His last outing Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama ‘Panipat’ failed at the Box office.

