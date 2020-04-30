Archana Puran Singh Recalls The Last Conversation With Rishi Kapoor Which Lasted For 2 Hours

Rishi Kapoor has left a gaping void in the industry after his untimely demise today. While the Kapoor clan mourns the loss of their family, fans across the globe too are heartbroken and one such person is Archana Puran Singh.

The actress who is a popular figure not just on the small screen but has a credible list of films as well to her credit. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Archana Puran Singh recounts her last conversation with the veteran Rishi Kapoor that lasted for a notable 2 hours!

Sharing a video that show’s Rishi Kapoor’s facial evolution right from his younger days, Archana Puran Singh captioned the video as, “Socho kabhi aisa ho toh kya ho…This morning. Unbelievable.Unacceptable. Unbearable………………….Friend. Favorite actor. Childhood crush. Which I never told him. He would have laughed that hearty laugh of his and said: “don’t be silly yaar Archie”! The last time we met we spoke for 2 hours. Never had a more entertaining 2 hours. Never knew that would be the last time… “

Now, this certainly is a heart-touching gesture and tribute that Archana Puran Singh has shown Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, for those living under the rock, the Mulk actor lost to his battle with cancer after a dreaded 2 years. The actor moved to New York in 2018 for treatment of cancer and was often visited by friends and family who wished him a speedy recovery.

While Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor broke the news of the actor’s demise, it was former actress and wife Neetu Kapoor who took to her social media handle to share a letter on behalf of the Kapoor family on the 101 Not Out actor’s death.

