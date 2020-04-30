Apart From Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone Had A Pending Film With Rishi Kapoor Too!

While we were reeling with the shock of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise, Rishi Kapoor shook the nation when news of his demise too broke out. While family and fans of both these powerful actors have been grieving, Deepika Padukone is one person who too is left in a limbo.

When Rishi Kapoor returned from New York months ago, fans were elated to watch him alongside Deepika Padukone in the official adaptation of The Intern. But with the actor’s untimely demise the film’s future looms in uncertainty. However, what a lot of people do not know is that Deepika was all set to collaborate with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan too again.

While the rumour mill had it that the film was to be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, it was based on the life of the dreaded mafia queen, Ashraf Khan aka Sapna Didi. The film was to draw its inspirations from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Bharadwaj had even made an official announcement about the fact that Deepika and Irrfan had begun prepping for the same too.

But soon after in Feb 2018 came another post from Bharadwaj that the shooting of the film has been stalled indefinitely owing to Irrfan’s ill health. The Facebook post read, “In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of Maqbool while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan’s look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you’ve seen before, and it took me a moment to recognise them when I saw the test photographs. I want both of them to be strong and fit before we start the film.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone had taken to her official Twitter handle to announce her film with Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor too had released a statement on the film with Padukone that read, “The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India.”

Well, with both the gems gone for their heavenly abodes we wonder what the fate of these films with Deepika Padukone will be.

