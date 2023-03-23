Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation – to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka and Virat said in a joint statement: “In the words of Kahlil Gibran, ‘For in truth it is a life that gives unto life – while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA to reach out to as many people as possible.”

“SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today,” concluded Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s statement.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will continue to provide sports scholarships and sponsor athletes, and Anushka Sharma will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has.

Also, the two of them, through SeVVA, will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.

It’s been over five years since Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the nuptial knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. But, their fans have always been curious about how the love took its course and, most importantly, how the two met, given that they come from different sectors and industries.

Recently, Virat shed light on his first interaction with his wife in a casual chat with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate and close friend AB de Villiers on his ‘The 360 Show’. Kohli revealed that he was nervous meeting Anushka for the first time and was shaking ahead of an advertisement shoot.

