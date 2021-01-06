Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child, has tagged herself as a serial chiller in a new picture she shared on social media.

Anushka Sharma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

“Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji),” Anushka wrote as the caption.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

Recently, Anushka Sharma left everyone jaw-dropped with her latest magazine cover. Ever since her marriage with Virat Kohli, she’s known for creating a revolution. From a Lake Como wedding to doing a headstand with a baby bump – these are trends never seen before in Bollywood! But how does the couple plan to raise their child amid the media radar? The actress recently spoke about the same too.

Setting all the records straight, Anushka clearly mentioned that she’s not interested in raising a brat. It is more than ‘difficult’ for a star kid to be raised. There can be no better example than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur. The little munchkin now himself screams ‘no photos’ at the camera.

In a conversation with Vogue, when asked about it all, Anushka Sharma began, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.”

