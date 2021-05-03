Actress Anushka Sharma uploaded a video message on Sunday to thank fans for their birthday wishes for her. Read on for all the details!

Anushka, who had celebrated her birthday the day before, said she, along with husband Virat Kohli, plans to start a movement to help people amidst the Covid crisis.

“Hello everyone, I hope you all are safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you,” Anushka Sharma began.

Anushka Sharma continued, “I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself.”

The actress did not post any picture or video of her birthday.

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the film “Kaneda” and also a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

