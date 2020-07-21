Anurag Kashyap To Kangana Ranaut's Team: "Mujhe Jo Gaali Bakni Hai Bako"; Filmmaker Questions Ranvir Shorey's 'Bollywood Funkies' Tweet Too!

‘Satya’ director, Anurag Kashyap, is either in news because of his controversial films or some controversy surrounding him in real life. The director-producer is currently making news for a series of tweets he posted in connection to Kangana Ranaut and now Ranvir Shorey.

Actress Kangana Ranaut recent interview targeting the who’s who of Bollywood has sparked a war of words. In response to the same, Anurag Kashyap lashed out at the actress and said that he does not recognize this ‘new Kangana’ who once was his friend.

With all the ongoing ‘war of words’ on the social networking platform, Ranvir Shorey took to twitter a while back. He posted: “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?”

Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey . If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? https://t.co/3NiuhFrVj7 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Even though the actor mentioned no one, Anurag Kashyap replied to the tweet within minutes. His reply read: “Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain. Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?”

We wonder why Anurag Kashyap thinks Ranvir Shorey is hinting at him (as the tweet got an immediate response from the director). A while ago, Ranvir tweeted in response to Anurag’s post.

The actor wrote: “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from. https://t.co/r4BRBH8Mwo — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Anurag Kashyap also tweeted saying he watched an old interview of Kangana Ranaut where she is addressing a controversy surrounding Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. He called the interview scary and even said he doesn’t recognize her anymore.

कल कंगना का interview देखा। एक समय में मेरी बहुत अच्छी दोस्त हुआ करती थी। मेरी हर फ़िल्म पे आके मेरा हौसला भी बढ़ाती थी। लेकिन इस नयी कंगना को मैं नहीं जानता। और अभी उसका यह डरावना इंटर्व्यू भी देखा जो मणिकर्णिका की रिलीज़ के बिलकुल बाद का है https://t.co/sl55GsO9v5 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Now everyone is praising #KanganaRanaut for calling out nepotism, I want to show this video to them and ask what is the difference between her and Kjo? If it was her prerogative as a director to cut roles of co-stars, why kjo is blamed for his decisions? Courtesy: Republic Bharat pic.twitter.com/aNYsUG8TAJ — Indiansnowwoman (@Indiansnowwoman) June 15, 2020

In a series of tweets that followed, Anurag Kashyap went on to talk about how he thinks Kangana’s family and friends are only using her and she actually has no one.

“मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको”

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

At the same time, Anurag Kashyap’s other tweets directed at Kangana Ranaut included comments on how power and success have corrupted her. He even spoke about how she sits on the edit desk and cuts her co-stars parts. He went on, saying that the director who once admired her is now skeptical of working with her.

Success और ताक़त का नशा हर किसीको बराबर बहकाता है , चाहे वो insider हो या outsider। “मुझसे सीखिए , मेरे जैसा बनिए”, यह बात मैंने २०१५ से पहले उसके मुँह से कभी नहीं सुनी। और तब से अब तक बात यहाँ आ पहुँची है कि जो मेरे साथ नहीं है वो सब मतलबी और चापलूस हैं। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

अपने सभी निर्देशकों को जो गाली देती है , जो एडिट में बैठ कर , सभी सह कलाकारों के रोल काटती है । जिसके साथ उसके कोई भी पुराने निर्देशक जो सभी कंगना को सराहते थे , उसके साथ काम करने से दूर भागते हैं । यह ताक़त जो कंगना को लगता है उसने कमायी है, दूसरों को दबाने की .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

