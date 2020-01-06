Anurag Kashyap On Creating Films Like Dev D, Ghost Stories: “Andar Se Hi Aata Hai”

Anurag Kashyap has certainly carved a niche for himself over the years. His films are a genre in themselves, right from Raman Raghav and Dev D to his recently released Ghost Stories. And one often wonders if the quirky characters of his films are inspired by the kind of person Kashyap is himself? And the filmmaker has no qualms about accepting it.

Anurag was quick to say, “Yes, they just come to me naturally. I usually write about characters that I see, or are around me or that I have read about. Andhar se hi aata hai.”

Revealing that his midlife-crisis is reflecting evidently in his films too, Kashyap said that he has become more complex as an individual. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anurag said, “I am reaching mid-life now and the crisis has kicked in big time. It has started reflecting in my work, my stories and the choice of things that I am trying to do. Now, I think I am getting more condense and complex. But there is also simplifying the complexity — the ideas are complex, but I am able to simplify them. Earlier, I wouldn’t care about this.”

While Anurag says that he does not let numbers or movie collections affect him, he does make sure that his films make enough money to at least sustain him. “Everyone cares about numbers. Over the years, I have understood that I don’t want to dumb down to reach out to maximum, but I want to reach out to enough that it sustains me. But I definitely care about numbers.”

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap has been the experimental kinds always. And true to his image, the filmmaker has collaborated with Audible, to create a podcast titled, Suno.

