Anurag Kashyap: “Narendra Modi Can Never Be Wrong, Because Illiterate People Are Like That”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called the Narendra Modi government egoistic and “illiterate”.

The filmmaker has been continuously attacking the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which was passed by Parliament on December 11.

In his recent Twitter post, Anurag wrote in Hindi: “The CAA/CAB is not going anywhere. It is impossible for them to take it back because for them, that would mean defeat. This government views everything in terms of victory and defeat. Such is their ego that even if everything gets burned to ashes, Modi can never be wrong. Because illiterate people are like that.”

The filmmaker apologised when a user slammed him for using the term “illiterate”. Replying to the user, Kashyap wrote: “Sorry that wasn’t the intention.. but you do understand what I am trying to say. Apologies if it comes across as an insult or looking down on someone. I do not mean that.”

This is not the first time the filmmaker is speaking against Prime Minister Modi and his government. He has been doing so ever since he returned on Twitter last month.

On Friday, Kashyap alleged that PM Modi only works for show. He tweeted in Hindi: “At times I feel that if Pakistan was not there, then perhaps Modi ji would not have any topic to talk about. Anyway, he works only when there is a camera around.”

The filmmaker also replied to a tweet by the PMO where he has requested the PM not to speak “bakwas” or rubbish.

The PMO posted a poem about hopes of making a new India, of moving ahead with the dreams of the youth, with the country’s women as well as the poor, Dalits, backward and tribal people.

Replying to the tweet, Kashyap wrote in Hindi: “Sir, you speak such rubbish. You keep saying anything. Do you even listen to what you are saying? You don’t listen to the youth, your friends from BJP are finishing the women and, talking about the poor, Dalits and backward people, they are invisible to you. So, stop talking rubbish.”

Just a few days back, Kashyap had called PM Modi an ‘Urban Nazi’ on Twitter.

