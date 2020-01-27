Anurag Kashyap Calls Home Minister Amit Shah An Animal, Says History Will Spit On Him

Anurag Kashyap’s return to Twitter amidst the political turmoil in the country was fiery and the filmmaker has been vocal about the situation ever since. After voicing his opinion and stand, Anurag today took a dig at the Home Minister of the country and PM Narendra Modi’s trusted confidant Amit Shah.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and wrote, “हमारा गृहमंत्री कितना डरपोक है । खुद की police , खुद ही के गुंडे , खुद की सेना और security अपनी बढ़ाता है और निहत्थे protestors पर आक्रमण करवाता है । घटियेपन और नीचता की हद अगर है तो वो है @AmitShah । इतिहास थूकेगा इस जानवर पर।

हमारा गृहमंत्री कितना डरपोक है । खुद की police , खुद ही के गुंडे , खुद की सेना और security अपनी बढ़ाता है और निहत्थे protestors पर आक्रमण करवाता है । घटियेपन और नीचता की हद अगर है तो वो है @AmitShah । इतिहास थूकेगा इस जानवर पर। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 26, 2020

His tweet written in Hindi roughly translated to, (How timid our Home Minister is. His own police, his own goons, his own army and security increases and invades unarmed protestors. Amit Shah has crossed the extent of cheapness and inferiority. History will spit on this animal)

Though Anurag Kashyap did not clear the context he wrote the tweet in, but for the unversed, Amit Shah is the Home Minister and has the string of the Delhi Police in his hands. In the past few days, the capital has seen many protests and incidents where police were involved.

Anurag has been actively opposing the government curated Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has been supported by many celebs from Bollywood. We also saw Deepika Padukone landing on ground zero at JNU where there was an attack by goons and many students were left injured.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!