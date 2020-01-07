Anurag Kashyap Blames PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah For JNU Violence Through Display, Divides Twitterati In Two Halves

After several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his profile photograph on Twitter.

Kashyap on Monday morning changed his display picture (DP) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks.

The image currently has 6.2K Retweets and 19.9K Likes.

However, there was severe backlash, too. As soon as the image was uploaded on the micro-blogging website, a section of social media started trolling Kashyap.

A user wrote: “This man should be arrested ..cant believe this conspiracy terrorist is falling for this … @DelhiPolice should take action against this terrorist sympathiser..he is insulting our honourable PM @narendramodi and @AmitShahji.”

Another wrote: “Why no action is taken on him by the police for showing PM and HM in such a low. This blatant abuse if right to speech n expression. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah please take action on this goon spreading hatered for our leaders.”

One simply asked for some action to be taken against Kashyap: “Plz take some action on this guyz, wth why we are watching movies of this kind of personality person.”

Others came out in support of the filmmaker.

“We want our peaceful, progressive and developing India back! People have been conned, now all the Bhakts should stop ??? and rethink, for the sake of their Children,” said a user.

A user said: “We need more people like you who can dare to speak the truth. Being a celebrity, you have to power to reveal the truth with facts. Wish other celebrities could follow your foot steps. Salman and Sharukh for example. I wonder about their silence these days.”

