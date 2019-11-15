Anurag Basu’s Next Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra & Others Postponed Yet AGAIN!

Post the debacle of Jagga Jasoos, it was said that Anurag Basu is taking quite a long time to come up with another project. However, it’s just not the case as those who are aware of his style of working, knows that the he invests a lot of time in his filmmaking. Same is the case with his upcoming action-comedy featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripath, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra, which got postponed several times.

Now, finally the movie has got its new release date, which is, 13th March 2020. It was first slated to arrive in January, which was further pushed to 21st February. Just like its release date, there’s curiosity around its title too and hope that it revealed very soon.

The official handle of T-Series announced the release date just a while ago on Twitter.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, speaking about director Basu, Sanya earlier told IANS: “He (Anurag) is a genius and I have never been so chilled out during shooting. He doesn’t like to work with a script, and that’s what I am liking.

“Generally, when I am working… if I have script in hand, I go all crazy reading it all the time. I read the script after the shoot or before going on set. I go through it all the time. I feel that I might find something new in it,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!