Marjaavaan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Isn’t Matching Up To The Pre-Release Hype!

Marjaavaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan has finally arrived in theatres today. It’s for the second time after Ek Villain, Sid and Riteish are pitted against each other and henceforth the expectations pinned down on this masala potboiler are huge.

Let’s the know how Marjaavaan is trending in advance ticket sale on its release date:

Mumbai

Surprisingly, despite the popularity of the songs and some credible names there’s almost negligible buzz for the movie here. There are countable number of shows filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is showing no different story whatsoever with just few shows more in filling fast range as compared to Mumbai. All eyes on evening and night shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is dull, which is quite shocking trends for the movie. On the other hand, Bala is enjoying tremendous advance booking in the city.

Hyderabad

Finally, a sigh of a relief for the makers as this masala entertainer is enjoying good footfalls here. Around 5-10% shows are showing very good occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is all blank!

Kolkata is dull too with few shows filling fast, while Chennai is fair with around 10% shows with good occupancy in advance booking.

On the whole, the movie is performing well below the expectations and is majorly affected by Bala’s successful run.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan narrates the story of Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria) whose world is turned upside down by a vertically-challenged gang leader (Riteish Deshmukh) with harmful intentions. Sidharth plays a larger-than-life character in the film.

