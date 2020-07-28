Anupam Kher Shares The History Behind His Classic Picture With Robert De Niro

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher says he never thought he would get an opportunity to work with Hollywood icon Robert De Niro, and also have the fortune of calling him a friend.

Kher took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with De Niro, which was taken at the Hollywood star’s apartment in New York, and was clicked by director David O. Russell.

Anupam Kher had a role in Russell’s 2012 release, “Silver Linings Playbook”, which featured Robert De Niro in a pivotal role.

Anupam Kher wrote: “Story of this pic: There won’t be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won’t be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor #RobertDeNiro. As a drama school student I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘Taxi Driver’.”

“Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in #SilverLiningPlaybook but will also have the good fortune of calling him my friend.”

Anupam Kher then shared the details behind the pose.

“This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by #DavidORussell, director of SLP. As always I had requested for a picture and as always he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture,” he wrote.

Anupam Kher recalled that he saw in almost “slow motion” that De Niro’s hand was going up and pointing his finger towards him in a similar manner.

“Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment. And I registered my name in the history with this pic,” he added.

“For me this will always be my most priceless possession.”

