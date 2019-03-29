Anupam Kher Is Happy For Mrs Wilson’s BAFTA Nomination

Actor Anupam Kher is happy and proud to be part of British show “Mrs Wilson”, which has got multiple nominations for the upcoming Bafta TV awards 2019.

The Bafta TV awards nominations were announced on Thursday. The winners will be announced on May 12.

“Very happy and proud to be part of ‘Mrs Wilson’ that has been nominated by Bafta for Best Mini-series, Best Actor (essayed by Ruth Wilson), Best Supporting Actress (essayed by Keeley Hawes) and Best Make-up. Congratulations to the entire team and to director Dickie Laxton,” Anupam Kher tweeted.

Based on a real-life story, the three-part BBC drama introduces one to Alison Wilson (played by her granddaughter Ruth Wilson) and her husband Alexander Wilson (Iain Glen), a novelist and a spy who she met while working at MI6 during the war.

On the film front, Anupam Kher is busy promoting “Hotel Mumbai“, a thriller film directed by Anthony Maras.

It is based on the 2009 documentary “Surviving Mumbai” about the attacks in 2008 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The film also stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

