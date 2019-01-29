Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has ventured into Bollywood with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut’s ability as a director and is sure she will also make a mark as a filmmaker.
Manikarnika…, which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.
Asked how Kangana was as a director, Ankita told IANS: “As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good.”
Ankita, who essays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film, says Kangana is super talented.
“She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing…whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too,” she said.
