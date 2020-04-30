Amid the lockdown, everybody is spending time with their families and reminiscing old days and pictures. A lot of actors are sharing unseen pictures from old shoots and lesser known facts surrounding them. Recently, Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with late actress Sridevi.

He shared an old photo with his co-star and sister-in-law, late actress Sridevi, which was clicked by renowned American photographer Steve McCurry in 1993.While Anil didn’t mention the film name, it seemed like this was shot during Laadla shoot, the film that released in 1994. “Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji…always a perfectionist,” he wrote on Twitter.

Take a look:

Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji…always a perfectionist pic.twitter.com/FepUkZ7RhB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

This picture is a part of the series that the photographer shared on his Instagram. Steven McCurry shared throwback photos from the sets of several films that featured Dev Anand, Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Amitabh Bachchan. Rishi and Juhi were clicked on the sets of Bol Radha Bol.

Take a look at his post:

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were one of the hit jodis back then. The two have worked together in several hit movies like Laadla, Karma, Mr. India, Lamhe, Judaai, Janbaaz to name a few.

