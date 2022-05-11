Even as Anubhav Sinha’s political action thriller Anek is gearing up for release, the film’s team have roped in personalities from across India to showcase the true meaning of patriotism.

As many as 22 Indian celebrities from various backgrounds – films, sports, music and television came together for the video. All of them declared ‘Jeetega Kon? Hindustan!’ in various Indian languages.

The video starts with Bhumi Pednekar speaking in Konkani, and moves to Andrea who speaks Hindi. Thereafter a host of celebrities – Mary Kom – Manipuri, Huma Qureshi – Urdu, Kunal Khemu – Kashmiri, Vishal Dadlani – Sindhi, Pratik Gandhi – Gujrati, Anurag Saikia – Assamese, Juhi Singh – Dogri, Aamir Ali – Hindi, Anubhav Sinha – Odia, Ammy Virk – Punjabi, Amruta Khanvilkar – Marathi, Ankushita Boro – Bodo, Dhananjay – Kannada, Manoj Bajpai – Maithili, R. Madhavan – Tamil, Rashmika Mandana – Telugu, Remo D’souza – Malayalam, Sumbul Touqueer – Hindi, Anubhav Sinha – Santali, Yash Dasgupta – Bengali, and Ayushmann Khurrana – Sanskrit.

The video is the spirit of Anubhav Sinha’s political action thriller Anek.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27.

