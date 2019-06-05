AndhaDhun Tamil Remake Is On the Cards, CONFIRMS South Star Dhanush

Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic thriller AndhaDhun has founded takers everywhere, be it in domestic market or amongst the Chinese audience. Now it is learnt that this Sriram Raghavan directorial has impressed South star, Dhanush, so much that the actor is set to remake it in Tamil.

During the launch event of his Hollywood debut movie, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, Dhanush shared about remaking surprise hit AndhaDhun in Tamil. “It’s a brilliant film and we have already started the process of acquiring the rights. It’s one of those thrillers which I wouldn’t mind remaking in Tamil,” he quoted.

Popular for his work in Tamil cinema, Dhanush managed to woo the Hindi belt audience with an impressive Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa.

Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis “Shamitabh“, may be working in another Hindi film soon.

Dhanush spoke about it on the sidelines of the trailer launch of “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” along with film’s director Ken Scott and music composer Amit Trivedi.

Talking about reports that he may collaborate with his “Raanjhanaa” director Aanand L. Rai for a Hindi film, Dhanush said: “Yes, I will be teaming up with Aanand L. Rai in some time, but other than that, I am waiting for the right script to come my way. I am doing a Hindi film and there will be announcement about the same pretty soon.”

As for “The Extraordinary….”, his first international film, Dhanush said: “It was a great and a learning experience for me. I wanted to understand how things work over there (internationally) and their take on filmmaking. I found it as an opportunity to learn as much as possible

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!