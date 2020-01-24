Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away!

Producer Vinay Sinha, the man behind the comic cult Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna passed away just a while ago. The cause of his death is unknown. He is also known for backing films like Naseeb and Chor Police.

Vinay Sinha was also Vice President of Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). His Andaz Apna Apna recently completed 25 years since its release and many people from fraternity lauded him for making such a cult.

Even netizens celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film by trending #25YearsOfAndazApnaApna on Twitter.

Known for its funny script and hilarious dialogues, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

The film clashed with the Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn action drama “Suhaag” at the box-office and fared below expectation on release. Twentyfive years later, however, “Andaz Apna Apna” has acquired a cult status among Bollywood fans.

The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous oneliners like “Mein toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai… maha purush hain, maha purush”; “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai”; “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon” and “Galti se mistake ho gaya”.

