Ananya Panday Says ‘Chalta Rehta Hai’ On Her Linkup Rumours With Kartik Aaryan & Tara Sutaria’s With Sidharth Malhotra  

After a super-hit Student Of The Year, Karan Johar is all set to treat us with its sequel which stars Tiger Shroff along with debutantes Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria. Even before the movie is out, the leading ladies are in the limelight for several reasons! One of them is the link up rumours where Ananya, on one hand, is being linked with Kartik Aaryan, Tara on the other is said to be with Sidharth Malhotra.

Today, at the trailer launch of the movie, the leading ladies finally addressed the subject and broke silence over the dating rumours. When asked if they both are dating their upcoming co-stars (Pati Patni Aur Woh for Kartik – Ananya & Marjaawan for Sid – Tara), Tara answered, “Listen, I think ki ek hi baat baaki hai… y’all should start linking me and Ananya because that’s all that’s left”.

Ananya said, "Dono humare link ups humare dusre heroes ke sath hi hai.. kaam ki baat hai.. chalta rehta hai" (Both our link ups are connected to our co-stars, it's related to work, so it's okay) To which KJo interupted and said, "kaam hi baat hai…. but sahi kitna hai, galat kitna hai?" (How much is it true?)



Both thereafter went mum and started blushing! Well, that’s all the hint we needed. Didn’t we?

Do you think both with their respective partners make a good pair? Share your views in the comment section!

Student Of The Year 2 is slated for a 10 May, 2019 release.

