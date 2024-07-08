Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding is currently the talk of the town. However, it has been the talk of the town ever since the Ambanis hosted a grand pre-wedding function in Jamnagar, followed by another pre-wedding function in Italy!

Now, finally, the Ambanis are all set to host the creamiest and the wealthiest in the country and abroad for the wedding of their youngest son. The wedding festivities started with a Sangeet function, during which the entire Bollywood dancing and celebration took place.

The Ambanis are leaving no stone unturned to make this wedding memorable, and while they are spending moolahs on the event, the price of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite might just make your jaws drop!

The Viral Wedding Card

Neeta Ambani and Mukesh Ambani seem to have spent crores on only the wedding invite of their youngest son. The invite consists of a lot of things, including the wedding card, idols of god, a shawl, and more. The price of the shawl in the invite is around 10 – 12K itself. The other items in the box are also very expensive.

Much Higher Than Akash Ambani’s Wedding Card

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite, according to reports, costs 6 – 7 lakh INR per invite. Yes, that is how a single invite cost! Almost an average Indian’s annual salary! This is 366% higher than elder brother Akash Ambani’s wedding invite. Akash and Shloka Mehta’s wedding card was priced at around 1.5 lakh per invite.

2.3 Times Higher Than Isha Ambani’s Wedding Invite

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding card was priced 3 lakh per invite. While a lot of crores went into preparing the invites for her wedding as well, Anant and Radhika’s wedding invite is still priced 2.3 times higher than Isha Ambani’s wedding invite.

The extravagant wedding invitation for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is like a treasure chest. It starts with a gleaming golden box that, when opened, unveils a holy image of Lord Vishnu accompanied by a chanting melody. Deeper inside lies a silver compartment filled with surprises – not only the wedding invitations themselves but also thoughtful gifts and miniature gold and silver statues depicting Lord Ganesha and Radha-Krishna. Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12.

