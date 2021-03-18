Anand Pandit Finally Breaks His Silence On Rhea Chakraborty's Presence In Chehre: "There Was No Question..."

It takes a strong producer to stand by his team and veteran producer Anand Pandit has proven that once again. The industry leader who is known for being meticulous about his projects is as passionate about the team that works with them. This is proven after he stood in support of Rhea Chakraborty after she went missing from the poster of Chehre.

As the trailer of his upcoming release ‘Chehre’ was launched, all detractors and naysayers were put to shame.

Speculation over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in the film after her recent controversy was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer.

Producer Anand Pandit who had kept silent and indicated time and again that he would speak at the right time finally broke his silence, “There was never any question of not having Rhea Chakraborty in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.” (With a smile)

Recently it was reported that the film’s release date has been preponed from April 30 to April 9. Rhea plays the female lead opposite Emraan Hashmi. The question which arose in everyone’s minds is whether the actress will be promoting the film or not? But, it looks like Anand has taken his decision.

Ever since Rhea Chakraborty has been to Jail in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, things have not been flowery for the actress. She is maintaining a low profile since then. While the film’s director Rumi Jaffrey feels the actress is ready to face the world, other well-wishers think she would be bombarded with awkward questions if she had to come out in public to promote the film.

