Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry, and many of his films have been watched by his fans multiple times. But there is one film which airs more than the others. And we hope you can all guess the name! Yes, it is his cult film Sooryavansham, which is a regular on Set Max.

Owing to the film’s massive demand, the channel authorities run it frequently. The movie has seeped into several pop culture references as well. There are tons of memes generated from the content of the film.

Apparently, a man got tired of the cult film and got so frustrated that he penned a letter to the channel expressing his pent-up anger. He wrote the letter in Hindi. The loosely translated letter states that he, along with his family, had watched it so many times that they knew every specific detail about Heera Thakur [name of one of Amitabh Bachchan’s characters in Sooryavansham] and his family members, including Radha, Gauri, and others.

He further questioned the channel, how many times they have aired Sooryavansham till now, and how many more times do they plan on playing it in the future! The man didn’t stop at that, and he then asked if the film Sooryavansham affected their mental health or if it drove them crazy, then who would be responsible for it. He concluded his letter by asking the channel authorities to answer his queries kindly. The letter has been shared on Instagram by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, and it has generated some funny remarks!

Sooryavansham was released in 1999, and it featured Amitabh Bachchan in a double role.

