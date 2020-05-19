Amitabh Bachchan Shares How His ‘Hospital Romance’ Used To Get Caught By Nurses & Doctors

We all know, how stronger the bond is between Amitabh Bachchan and his wife and yesteryear actress, Jaya Bachchan. Despite several controversies, the duo survived the tough times and remained close to each other. Recently, Amitabh shared how the duo used to share their affection even in the time of crisis.

On 17th May, Amitabh Bachchan on his blog shared about the incident when he was admitted at Breach Candy hospital. He was suffering from injuries due to an accident of the sets of Coolie. He also shared that he used to ask Jaya a sip of water, only to get caught by the staff.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The skin and face ages… the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper… that line on the nostril… a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident… the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival, would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me… so they found a permanent solution… they stitched it to my nostril, so I could not pull it out… and it, the scar has remained… that scar below on the neck…the tracheostomy…”

“In those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you… you lost your voice till it was there… if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words. Mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water – forbidden by the doctors… so the nurses and doctors would not understand… it never worked… they would find out,” Amitabh Bachchan continued.

Adorable! Isn’t it? We wish Amitabh share more such instances about him and his better half.

