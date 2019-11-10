Amitabh Bachchan Is Having A Serious Discussion With Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan & He’s Teasing Us By Not Revealing It

Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Bash this year made headlines more than any other party hosted by other celebs. The guest list of Big B’s Diwali celebration included Shah Rukh Khan To Rani Mukerji and many other B-Town celebs.

A lot of pictures and videos from the party went viral on social media from this happening and starry affair. However, there are also some unseen moments that were captivating and Amitabh recently shared one of them.

A few hours ago, the Piku actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from the Diwali bash. In the photo, the trio is seen having some ‘serious discussion’. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the pic on the same lines.

The megastar wrote, “SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali .. personal obviously .. 😜😜”

Check the pictures out:



We wonder what discussing Big B, Shah Rukh and Gauri are having in this photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. He is also a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the lead roles too.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan said on his birthday this year that he will soon announce his new films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!