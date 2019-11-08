Amitabh Bachchan Calling Kriti Kharbanda ‘Mohtarma’ Left The Actress Excited

As Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years in Bollywood on Thursday, actress Kriti Kharbanda shared her experience of shooting with the iconic actor in their upcoming film “Chehre“. Kriti recalled he left her overwhelmed by addressing her as “mohtarma”.

Kriti told IANS: “On the first day of shoot, after my first take, I went to check my shot. Everyone said it was good. Amit ji looked at me and asked, you want one more? I said yes. Then he asked me, why? I looked at him and said ‘sir ek aur kartein hain please (let’s have one more take please)’. He said, ‘you don’t need to request me, you need to be happy as an actor. Mohtarma aiye, ek aur shot letein hain (lady, come let’s give another shot)’. That’s the first time someone called me Mohtarma and I was thinking, “that’s so cool!”

The actress added: “While acting, though, I forgot he was Amitabh Bachchan. It is something you need to forget because he has such a strong personality. It is difficult to hold your ground in front of him. I think I managed and did very well. He was happy and he said, ‘very well done’. For me, that was my biggest compliment “that too on my first day of shoot with Amitabh Bachchan!”

Kriti Kharbanda who was last seen in Housefull 4 is gearing up for the release of her next titled Pagalpanti releasing om November 22.

