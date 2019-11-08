Not A Simple Nurse, But Anushka Sharma To Raise The Glamour Quotient For Her Role In Satte Pe Satta Remake

Farah Khan’s ambitious project and her next directorial remake of Satte Pe Satta has become a hotbed of speculations and gossip. After several names popping up as the leads of the film the latest are Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma. While Anushka’s character was supposed to be a nurse, the newest update is that she might be playing a glamorous teacher and below is all you need to know.

For the remake both Hrithik and Anushka will be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini who led the original. The veteran actress played a nurse in the film. However, seems like Farah is taking some liberty and giving the film her own touch.

According to the reports, Anushka will be playing a teacher. Farah has taken inspiration from her own film Main Hoon Na that featured Sushmita Sen as a beautiful glamorous teacher. Reports also state that the actress won’t be flaunting chiffon sarees but will be seen in short jackets and summer dresses.

While the film is being bankrolled by Rohit Shetty, there were also rumours that’s several boys from the television arena are been roped in to play the other six brothers as the story revolves around seven of them.

There are no official confirmations about the project but Farah had gone on record to say that she will announce the film once everything is set in place. The updates have for sure left the fans of the director duo and actors excited making the remake one of the most anticipated projects even before it is officially announced.

