Amit Sadh On Working In Web Series (Breathe 2) & Films (Shaunktala Devi): “I Am Not A Guy Who Believes In Balance”

It has been an eventful year already for Amit Sadh. If he has seen some good appreciation coming already for his web film Barot House, there is acknowledgment that came for his special appearance act in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 as well. Meanwhile, he also recently completed shoot for a key role in Vidya Balan starrer Shunkantala Devi while also wrapping up the second season of Breathe 2 with Abhishek Bachchan where he is the key protagonist.

All in all, it has been one busy year for the actor who has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan [Sarkar 3], Akshay Kumar [Gold] and Salman Khan [Sultan] in the last few years. Moreover, he also has some other interesting films as well as web series coming up next. So how is he keeping the balance intact with so many assignments across different platforms?

“Well, to be honest, I am not a guy who believes in balance. I guess it is the most overrated thing. It is so difficult to plan and then balance yourself even as a human being, so how can one even think of making any claim whatsoever about planning any sort of balance as an actor? You should just concentrate on making the most of time at hand and then keep working hard to accomplish what you have been set for. It could be a film, a web series or anything else; I just ensure that I am making the most of opportunity at hand and delivering my best.”

2020 is set to be quite an important year for him as he would be returning with Breathe 2 and then there is also an appearance in Shakuntala Devi. The common factor is Vikram Malhotra and his Abundantia Entertainment which had first roped in Amit Sadh for the debut season of Breathe last year.

Says Amit, “When we are making a series, we need to keep people entertained for those 10-12 hours at a stretch. The endeavor is to always come up with a season that is better than the one before. I trust the entire team and of course Vikram sir; he is one mentor who has stood by me in thick and thin. Now we have a big responsibility in hand for Breathe 2 and god willing there would be more seasons to come.”

We are waiting for that as well.

