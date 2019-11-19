VIDEO: Drashti Dhami Pulling Off Perfect Close Grip Push-Ups Shows All Things Inspiring

Drashti Dhami is one of those leading television actresses who is known for her super fit physique. Her social media game too is flawless and has a massive fan following due to the same. She puts out her beautiful pictures and workout videos every now and then to keep her fans entertained.

Drashti works out rigorously and a few hours ago, she posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen doing close grip push ups. She captioned the video as, “I don’t sweat for pounds ,or inches , or dress size ! I sweat to make my outside match my inside !! TRICEP PUSH UP !!! @coach.urmi @kineticliving.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Drashti wished her BFF Sanaya Irani in the most fun way on her birthday. They were out of town and celebrating the birthday but going to a trek. And meanwhile, Drashti recorded a video of Sanaya shouting as she got scared when Drashti said, Snake! She posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “साँप साँप !!!!!!!!!! @sanayairani”.

Sanaya also shared a heartfelt post for Sanaya on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday san !!!!! May u get whtever u wish for this year! Known u since childhood., growing up wit u was soo much fun !!!! Always felt u were a mad Parsi bawi !! Really !! But wit time that has passed by and now that we have grown up, I feel u are soo much more than just mad , u have taught me to be upfront wit ur close ones …. to b honest wit ur frds , how@not to be fake !!! And that’s wht I love about u ! Always stay Like that ! Love u @sanayiairani P.S: I promise I wont force anyone to drink tonight, besides @itsmohitsehgal.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!