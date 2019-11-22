Amit Sadh: “For Someone Who Worked As A Security Guard I Have Come A Long Way”

Amit Sadh has dabbled in many things. Right from doing the much-loved reality television show, Bigg Boss to making everyone sit up and take note of him with hid silver screen outing in Kai Po Che, Amit Sadh has certainly, come a long way. While his first few films may have not worked the way he expected them to, Kai Po Che certainly gave him his due credit.

In his recent interview, the Gold actor was asked if he is satisfied with his journey in Bollywood so far and the actor’s reply was certainly that of gratitude and humility. Making a startling revelation while talking about his journey so far, Amit has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I’m happy with interesting parts coming to me, not just in films but also in the web space like Breathe and The Barot House. But at the same time, I’m a little disappointed with lead parts not pouring in. I’m hopeful that too would happen. For someone like me, who has worked as a security guard and come to Mumbai with just Rs 300 in my pocket, I think I’ve come a long way. And there’s more. There’s a lot of gratitude.”

Amit is also content with being called the underdog of the industry and say’s he is equally clueless about why are good offers no coming his way. “I keep hearing that I’m the dark horse, the underdog…if you ask me what keeps me going, I would say that I’m happy that in these six years, I’ve grown as an artist. Fans are writing in to say that they are enjoying my work. Critics and industry colleagues saying nice things about me is fulfilling.”

On the professional front, Amit Sadh will next be seen playing husband to Vidya Balan’s daughter, Sanya Malhotra in the Shakuntala Devi biopic. The film is a biopic on maths genius Shakuntala Devi who was often referred to as the Human-Computer. The film is slated for a 2020 release and is directed by Anu Menon.

