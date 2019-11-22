Pete Davidson REVEALED That He Jerked Off Looking At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Movies

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson got candid in an interview and said that he used to “jerk off” to Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio’s “acting”.

The “Saturday Night Live” star has admitted having a major crush on Leo.

“Yeah! Well, I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio… Uhh, like his acting. I used to have a HUGE crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from The Beach in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’… Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest,” Davidson revealed, according to freepressjournal.in.

Davidson also revealed that he has met Leonardo a couple of times. “I’ve met him twice and I’ve just shaken hands and run away fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, Davidson has come out with a new magazine cover shoot. Posing in the nude, the comedian has been transformed into a Ken doll, reports metro.co.uk.

