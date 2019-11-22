Dabangg 3: Video Of Salman Khan Dancing On Yu Karke With Differently-Abled Kids In Jaipur Is Winning The Internet

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Majrekar is all over the news for all the right reasons. The filmmakers have been teasing the fans with songs, trailers, and posters of the film and today Salman Khan’s video where he is seen dancing with disabled kids in Jaipur on the song Yu Karke from the film is winning the internet.

The BTS video is from the days when Salman was shooting for Dabangg 3 in Jaipur. Bina Kak took to her Instagram handle to share this throwback video of Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, and other team members. The kids seem to quite happy seeing Salman Khan. Some of them even rush to Salman and make him dance with him.

Bina captioned the lovely video as, “Salman, the most favorite of Umangies leaves no opportunity to give these #childrenwithspecialneeds #whaleofatime, bringing #cheer to their faces.Salman ,Sonakshi ,Prabhu Deva,Shera ,Sanjay n team #Dabang3 danced and partied with them during the shooting in #Jaipur . We thank Salman for always being there for us ..Posting the video now since the music is out @ankurkak”

According to a recent report, Dabangg 3 is eyeing the biggest opening by getting the maximum number of screens. The film will be premiered in a total of about 5400 screens and it will release in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, apart from just Hindi. The report also states that the film is also eyeing five shows per screen which is unique for Hindi films.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie brings back Salman Khan as Chulbul Panday. Sonakshi Sinha returns as his wife Rajjo. Apart from them, the film will also star South superstar Sudeep in the role of the antagonist in the movie and Saiee Manjrekar will debut with this film.

